Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Get nCino alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in nCino by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 643.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in nCino by 41.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 47.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $129,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,113.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $206,098.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,918,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 3,850 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $129,860.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,113.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,845. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nCino has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on nCino

nCino Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $35.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78.

About nCino

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.