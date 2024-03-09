Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 274.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 187.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $3,357,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,477,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $3,357,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,477,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $508,667.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,051.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,886 shares of company stock valued at $10,069,444 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $108.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.02.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

