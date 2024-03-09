Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,673 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $712,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

NYSE:MBC opened at $18.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.63.

MasterBrand Profile

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

