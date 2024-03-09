Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,182 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Range Resources alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:RRC opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average is $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.83. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.25 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business’s revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Range Resources

Range Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.