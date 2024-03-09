Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on Green Brick Partners from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $52.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.71. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 8.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.02.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 82,384 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 96,923 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 41,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

