GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Stock Price Up 0.3%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 2,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 4,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHG. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 63,188 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. 8.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

