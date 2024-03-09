GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Stock Price Up 0.3%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 2,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 4,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.
Get Our Latest Analysis on GHG
GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHG. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 63,188 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. 8.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GreenTree Hospitality Group
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.