Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.4% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

GO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.44.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $7,848,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $7,848,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lindsay E. Gray sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $48,104.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 332,274 shares of company stock worth $8,707,974. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GO stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.35. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $36.54.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

