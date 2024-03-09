Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $9.49 Per Share (NYSE:GPI)

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Group 1 Automotive in a report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.49 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $38.73 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q3 2024 earnings at $10.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $9.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $40.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $39.22 EPS.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.86 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GPI. Morgan Stanley raised Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $262.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.17. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $194.33 and a 12 month high of $310.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,163,000 after buying an additional 54,412 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 12.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 574,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,390,000 after purchasing an additional 63,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 478,571 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 4.41%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

