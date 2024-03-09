Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $7.14 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,667,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 42,416 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 1,156.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 435,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 400,894 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $3,799,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 135,824 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 29,271 shares during the period. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

