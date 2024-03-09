Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.93 million, a PE ratio of 153.26 and a beta of 0.47. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Hawthorn Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, Director Jonathan L. States bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.57 per share, with a total value of $25,884.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,210.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Douglas Todd Eden acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.32 per share, with a total value of $156,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan L. States acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.57 per share, with a total value of $25,884.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,210.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $219,836 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,475.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 1,356.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 99.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

