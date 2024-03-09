HC Wainwright Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Broadwind in a report released on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Broadwind’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Broadwind’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Broadwind had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BWEN. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Broadwind from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Broadwind from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of BWEN opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.35. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Broadwind by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadwind by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

