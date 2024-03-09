HC Wainwright Increases AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Price Target to $10.00

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.34 million, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioEye

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AudioEye by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 302,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AudioEye by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,786 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 15.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.