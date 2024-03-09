Head-To-Head Survey: Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) vs. DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) and Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DiamondRock Hospitality and Alpine Income Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiamondRock Hospitality 0 4 2 0 2.33 Alpine Income Property Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00

DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 0.98%. Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus target price of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 25.40%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than DiamondRock Hospitality.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

DiamondRock Hospitality pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. DiamondRock Hospitality pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out 578.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and Alpine Income Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondRock Hospitality 8.03% 5.29% 2.68% Alpine Income Property Trust 6.38% 0.99% 0.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.4% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and Alpine Income Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondRock Hospitality $1.07 billion 1.88 $86.34 million $0.36 26.82 Alpine Income Property Trust $45.01 million 4.78 $2.92 million $0.19 83.11

DiamondRock Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Income Property Trust. DiamondRock Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpine Income Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DiamondRock Hospitality beats Alpine Income Property Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

