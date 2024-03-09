Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,262 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 352.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Horizon Bancorp Price Performance

HBNC opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.82 million, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 9.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

