Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Holdings Raised by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $134,379,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635,894 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,056,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,054,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5,231.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 2.4 %

HWM opened at $67.74 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $69.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

