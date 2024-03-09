HSBC Boosts JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $39.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at HSBC from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 57.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JD. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna cut their target price on JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on JD.com from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

JD.com Price Performance

JD.com stock opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.52. JD.com has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $45.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 122.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in JD.com by 146.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in JD.com by 468.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

