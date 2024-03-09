Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases New Shares in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,327 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 8,938 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,049 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,058 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 366.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 24,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 182,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 117,716 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Teekay Tankers Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of TNK stock opened at $53.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average of $49.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $64.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.
About Teekay Tankers
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
