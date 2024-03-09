Hudson Technologies, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Hudson Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudson Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hudson Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.
Hudson Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Hudson Technologies stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $531.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. Hudson Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $15.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Richard Parrillo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 222,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hudson Technologies Company Profile
Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.
See Also
