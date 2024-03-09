Hudson Technologies, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Hudson Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudson Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hudson Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $531.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. Hudson Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insider Activity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 12.7% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,784,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,402,000 after purchasing an additional 425,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,901,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,916,000 after purchasing an additional 240,406 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 119,478 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,574,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 30,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 382.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,397,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Parrillo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 222,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

