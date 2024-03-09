IDT (NYSE:IDT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

IDT Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of IDT stock opened at $37.38 on Thursday. IDT has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $38.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $940.48 million, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDT news, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $100,592.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,913. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDT

IDT Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in IDT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of IDT by 58.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in IDT by 81.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

