IDT (NYSE:IDT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Shares of IDT stock opened at $37.38 on Thursday. IDT has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $38.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $940.48 million, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.98.
In other IDT news, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $100,592.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,913. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.
IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.
