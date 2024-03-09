ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IMGN has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, December 4th. William Blair cut ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.77.

IMGN opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $31.25.

In other news, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $194,737.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,452 shares in the company, valued at $251,362.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $194,737.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,452 shares in the company, valued at $251,362.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 187,667 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $5,562,449.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,546.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,660 shares of company stock worth $9,210,070. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 3,028.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

