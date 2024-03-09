Infinera’s (INFN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.50 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.16% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.85.
Infinera Stock Down 4.8 %
Institutional Trading of Infinera
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Infinera by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,437 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Infinera by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 127,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Infinera by 285.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 319,101 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 236,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Infinera by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,750,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,564,000 after acquiring an additional 469,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
Infinera Company Profile
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
