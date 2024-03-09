Infinera’s (INFN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.50 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Infinera alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INFN

Infinera Stock Down 4.8 %

Institutional Trading of Infinera

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. Infinera has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $7.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Infinera by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,437 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Infinera by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 127,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Infinera by 285.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 319,101 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 236,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Infinera by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,750,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,564,000 after acquiring an additional 469,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.