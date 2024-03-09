Insider Selling: Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Director Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) Director J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
J David Wargo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 5th, J David Wargo sold 11,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $630,630.00.
Liberty Broadband Stock Up 0.2 %
LBRDA opened at $56.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.99. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.19 and a fifty-two week high of $95.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband
About Liberty Broadband
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Broadband
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.