Insider Selling: Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Director Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) Director J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, March 5th, J David Wargo sold 11,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $630,630.00.

LBRDA opened at $56.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.99. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.19 and a fifty-two week high of $95.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,613,000 after acquiring an additional 486,458 shares in the last quarter. Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $25,681,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth about $17,150,000. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,588,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,467,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,455,000 after buying an additional 97,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

