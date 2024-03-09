Insider Selling: Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Director Sells 3,135 Shares of Stock

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Mayo sold 3,135 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total value of $385,479.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $124.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.39. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.50. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. TheStreet upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

