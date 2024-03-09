Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 263.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 62,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 45,025 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 20.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 321.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 22,459 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $165.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,972,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Installed Building Products news, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total transaction of $273,282.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,145.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,972,973.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,694 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of IBP opened at $238.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.09. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.57 and a 1 year high of $247.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.44.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $720.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.59 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 47.18% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.