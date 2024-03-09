Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Shares Down 6.3%

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 2,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 4,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

