Invesco Ltd. Decreases Holdings in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,415,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,711 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in EVgo were worth $8,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in EVgo by 689.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 15.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVGO stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $868.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.50. EVgo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,089.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,991 shares in the company, valued at $245,973. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,089.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,991 shares in the company, valued at $245,973. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,852 shares of company stock worth $229,525 over the last ninety days. 74.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised EVgo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.19.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

