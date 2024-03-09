IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. The company has a market cap of $42.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter worth $56,000. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter worth $58,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 92.6% during the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 637,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 306,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.