iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 16.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 501,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 69,959 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 1,362,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,488,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,939,000 after purchasing an additional 96,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 50,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IAU opened at $41.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.62. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $41.53.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

