J David Wargo Sells 9,000 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) Director J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
J David Wargo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 5th, J David Wargo sold 11,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $630,630.00.
Liberty Broadband Trading Up 0.5 %
Liberty Broadband stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $55.19 and a one year high of $95.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.
About Liberty Broadband
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
