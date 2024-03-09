J David Wargo Sells 9,000 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) Director J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

J David Wargo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, J David Wargo sold 11,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $630,630.00.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 0.5 %

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $55.19 and a one year high of $95.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,675,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,168 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 21.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,626,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $114,084,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 43.7% in the second quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,286,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,270,000 after buying an additional 999,886 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Broadband

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.