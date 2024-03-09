Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.70.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

JAZZ opened at $117.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.52. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $147.98. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,063.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip L. Johnson bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $547,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.