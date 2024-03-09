John E. Breeden Sells 8,594 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) COO John E. Breeden sold 8,594 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $395,409.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 179,822 shares in the company, valued at $8,273,610.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Q2 Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.85. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Q2 by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,225,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,540,000 after acquiring an additional 729,959 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,534,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Q2 by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

