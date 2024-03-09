Kingswood (LON:KWG) Stock Price Up 13.2%

Shares of Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG – Get Free Report) shot up 13.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.97 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.14). 333,285 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 818% from the average session volume of 36,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

Kingswood Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 13.92. The company has a market capitalization of £23.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.38 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Kingswood Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Planning, and US Operations. The company provides wealth planning, advice process, pensions and retirement planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, tax planning, succession planning, protection advisory, cash management, and foreign exchange services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingswood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingswood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.