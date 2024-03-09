Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Koss from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Koss Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42 and a beta of -0.87. Koss has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $5.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koss

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koss in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koss in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Koss by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koss in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Koss by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

