KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR) Shares Up 0.3%

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.06 and last traded at $21.06. 13 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.39.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 30,336 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 49,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF by 1,316.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (OBOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected, tier-weighted index of companies likely to benefit from China’s One Belt, One Road initiative. OBOR was launched on Sep 7, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

