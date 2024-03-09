Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.75

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.14, with a volume of 101285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KURA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology Trading Up 5.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 12.26, a quick ratio of 12.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,841,981.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559 shares in the company, valued at $11,308.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $26,628.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,841,981.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,919 shares of company stock worth $1,946,415. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,224,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after acquiring an additional 32,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 25,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 86,141 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 234.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 40,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 6.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.