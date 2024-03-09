Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stake Boosted by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,654 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,552 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after acquiring an additional 519,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,298,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,338,514,000 after acquiring an additional 330,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after purchasing an additional 394,616 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,567,353 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $554,906,000 after purchasing an additional 325,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $388,188,000 after purchasing an additional 149,588 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.82.

LVS opened at $51.51 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

