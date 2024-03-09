Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,303 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 75.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AAON alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in AAON by 20.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of AAON by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 8.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 2.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAON Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $81.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.62 and its 200-day moving average is $66.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 0.92. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

AAON Announces Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.35 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Insider Activity at AAON

In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,156,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,439.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,156,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,439.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 18,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $1,305,846.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at $973,963.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,064 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,247. 19.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AAON

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.