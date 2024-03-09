Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 28,634 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 207.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,408 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,634 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 107.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 136,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BZH. StockNews.com downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

Shares of BZH stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 13.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.58.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $386.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

