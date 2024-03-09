Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 42,321 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 426.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,321 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NMI alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NMIH. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 11.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 15.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 61.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NMI by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NMI

In other NMI news, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $159,403.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,111.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NMI news, Director James G. Jones sold 54,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $1,655,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $159,403.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,111.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 391,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,733,034 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NMIH shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on NMI in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NMIH

NMI Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NMI stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Company Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.