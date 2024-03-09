Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 56,732 Shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 525.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,732 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Frontline were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 20,927 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 57,757 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 6,022.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 502,682 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,427,000 after buying an additional 494,472 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Frontline by 17.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,114,841 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,537,000 after purchasing an additional 163,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Frontline by 4.0% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,451 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of FRO opened at $23.20 on Friday. Frontline plc has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Frontline had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $415.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Frontline’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontline plc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

