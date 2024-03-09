Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 43,720 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,283,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,724,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,203,000 after buying an additional 242,898 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 11.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 172,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 17,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $60.08 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.56.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -226.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $352,014. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

