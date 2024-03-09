Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 11,123 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $84.40 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $86.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRB. Truist Financial raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

