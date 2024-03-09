Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 16,592 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,592 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 233.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 71,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 47.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.11.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.18.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $635.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 120.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,129,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,129,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,305,975. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

