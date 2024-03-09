Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 2,231 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 240.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Marriott International by 228.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 9.7% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,063.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,603 shares of company stock valued at $30,083,827. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.80.

View Our Latest Report on MAR

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR opened at $250.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.56 and a fifty-two week high of $252.17.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.