Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 274,874 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 343,592.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274,874 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NU. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of NU by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of NU during the first quarter worth $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of NU during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter worth $12,675,000. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

NU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Shares of NU stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $11.61.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NU had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

