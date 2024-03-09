Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 27,967 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 1,819.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,967 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $43.37 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $29.99 and a 1 year high of $43.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

