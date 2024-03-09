Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 2,855 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 948.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Saia alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Saia by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Saia

In other news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total value of $226,056.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $894,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $526.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Saia

Saia Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $583.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.62. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.69 and a 12 month high of $628.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $504.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.05.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.