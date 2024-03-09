Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 4,960 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,424,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,253,000 after purchasing an additional 178,670 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 14,112.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 479,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,509,000 after purchasing an additional 476,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $309,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD stock opened at $81.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.79. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 226.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $6,173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,401,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,397,549.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $6,173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,401,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,397,549.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,531 shares of company stock valued at $14,475,194. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.