Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $859,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 42.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 22,373 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 22,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 67.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 51,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $117.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $119.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.54.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.